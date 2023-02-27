What is 'Lucky Girl Syndrome?' | A manifestation coach explains the viral trend making dreams come true

Michelle J. Lamont, a certified manifestation and life coach, explains how #LuckyGirlSyndrome refers to one of the basic principles of manifestation.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've been on social media lately, hundreds of thousands of videos have been talking about the term "Lucky Girl Syndrome" - the hashtag has been searched more than 350 million times on TikTok.

But what exactly is "Lucky Girl Syndrome?"

According to Michelle J. Lamont, a certified manifestation and life coach, the concept actually refers to one of the basic principles of manifestation. The term is based on the act of truly believing you are the luckiest girl in the world and that the universe is conspiring in your favor.

Lamont says the concept of "Lucky Girl Syndrome" started back in the 1920s when manifestation came to the surface about how you can alter your life by working with the energy that is around you. The reticular activating system, or RAS, is located in your brainstem and helps you recognize patterns and process the things in your environment.

"So if you were to say 'yellow banana,' you're going to see 100 yellow bananas all day long. And as the brain is processing, if you're constantly connected to this positive energy, your brain is going to find yellow banana, yellow banana, yellow banana, yellow banana, along with the energy of the universe. So everything is energy and everything is made up of energy," said Lamont.

According to the award-winning podcast, Manifesting Miracles, Lamont explained that this same theory applies to "Lucky Girl Syndrome" by putting your attention on the things you want to draw in.

"If you wake up this morning saying 'why does everything always work out for me? I'm the luckiest girl, guy or person in the universe?' You're radiating positive energy that other people will pick up on," said Lamont.

This theory states that you can either become a magnet to the things that you want to attract into your life, or you can become a repellent by your ideology, thinking and behaviors.

"We can exude our energy up to six to eight feet. So if you're around somebody, you're like, 'I'm single. You're attractive.' They're going to kind of pick up on that vibe. And same thing with money or opportunities or people," stated Lamont.

Lamont says she recommends people who are trying this out for the first time to put reminders of their affirmations, or what they want to attract, on their phone and say it every hour throughout the day. By saying an affirmation every hour, our brain is going to rewire and once your brain starts to naturally think that way, it becomes a lot harder to connect with the negative energy you were becoming the magnet to.

Lamont provides a digital course that gives those that are interested a 10-day breakdown of how you can release fear, shame and doubt, and and align with your abundance.

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram