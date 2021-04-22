Works of Mercy helps serve overcrowded homeless encampments | NorCal Strong

Work of Mercy Volunteers are finding the overcrowded encampments lead to other problems. Lack of access to bathrooms, poor sanitation and crime issues.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The people who make Northern California Strong are those who inspire us and make our communities a great place to live. ABC10 wants to highlight their strength by recognizing what they do. This week we want to introduce you to the volunteers with Works of Mercy.

Every Monday Betty May, Mike Blakey and the Works Of Mercy Team walk the bike path along the American River Parkway.

Works of Mercy is a homeless outreach group with Good Shepard Catholic Church in Elk Grove. Since the start of the pandemic, the group has paid extra attention to encampments near the 16th street bridge.

“Especially with COVID, a lot of these people have been sick and can’t physically get over to where food is being served,” said May.

Around 70 meals and bags of free clothing are provided to men and women in the area like Julie Maestas.

“There is too many homeless people out here,” said Maestas. "Mostly women. Lots of women out here now."

The homeless overcrowding issue she is talking about is happening because of County and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. They restrict law enforcement from dispersing encampments in an effort to prevent separation, allow for quarantining and minimize the spread of the virus throughout the community.

Work of Mercy Volunteers are finding the overcrowded encampments lead to other problems. Lack of access to bathrooms, poor sanitation and crime issues.

“People are not being moved on because of COVID so they are staying in specific locations,” says May.

The pandemic has made the homeless situation even more complicated but Betty May and her team member Mike Blakey are not giving up.

“We can’t solve the problem but we can feed a few people,” says Mike Blakey. “Yep, we can do works of mercy,” says May.

