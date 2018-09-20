If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Family members of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies remembered Deputy Mark Stasyuk by placing blue ribbons in a neighborhood in Orangevale.

Last year, community members placed blue ribbons by Trajan Elementary School in Orangevale in memory of Deputy Robert French who was also killed in the line of duty. Many of them say it’s surreal to be doing this again close to exactly a year later.

A wife of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy, Julie Putnam, helped organize. French’s family members were also there to put up ribbons for Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department are providing blue ribbons for residents to tie around trees in their front yards or businesses as a way to help and honor Stasyuk.

They’re asking people to take a photo and post it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #honorblue4mark.

Flags at half staff for fallen Sac County Sheriff's Deputy

