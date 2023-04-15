4-year-old girl in search of a bear that has a piece of her late mother

The Build-A-Bear contained a recording of her mother's last heartbeat before she died.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A 4-year-old girl is in need of help in finding her Build-A-Bear, which has sentimental value, according to radio station 106.3 FM WRIL.

The radio station's Facebook post said her bear contained a recording of her mother's last heartbeat before she died. It was accidentally donated to the Goodwill out of Tazewell.

The bear is tie-dyed and it is the only thing of her mother's that she has, according to the radio station's post.

Goodwill Knoxville, which oversees the Tazewell store, also posted about the bear asking for help to reunite the pair.

