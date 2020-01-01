WASHINGTON — As we get ready to close the door on 2019, and usher in a new year -- and a new decade -- it's time to start thinking about that pesky R word. You know, those lofty goals you set on Dec. 31 that seem so achievable, and then they're forgotten about before the end of January.

If you're struggling with setting an intentional and realistic resolution for 2020, we've rounded up seven of the most common goals set year after year.

1. Exercising and Losing Weight

Be honest... how many years has this topped your list? Thankfully, D.C. has a great fitness scene, so grab a workout buddy and finally check this one off your list.

2. Getting Organized

We could all stand to add a little organization to our lives. You might have to enlist the help of Marie Kondo for this one.

3. Learning a New Skill

Get a jump start on the year by tackling that hobby you've had on your to-do list all year.

4. Save More and Spend Less

Time to tighten the purse strings! You'll thank yourself come 2021.

5. Read More Books

This might come in handy, since we'll be spending less. Check out D.C.'s most popular books of 2019 if you need a few suggestions.

6. Travel and Tour More of the World

Do you have a vacation bucket list? Maybe you'll be able to check a few places by the end of the year, if you tighten the purse strings early on.

7. Live Life to the Fullest

That's just what we intend to do going into this new decade! Happy New Year and good luck with your resolutions!

