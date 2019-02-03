In the market for a four-legged family member? If the answer is yes, you're going to want to pay a visit to the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

The shelter is waiving adoption fees for all spayed and neutered dogs through Sunday, March 3.

For a list of available dogs, visit saccountyshelter.net.



The last Point-in-Time Count of Sacramento's homeless population was released in 2017. It revealed a 30 percent increase in the overall population and an unsheltered homeless increase of 85 percent.