In the market for a four-legged family member? If the answer is yes, you're going to want to pay a visit to the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.
The shelter is waiving adoption fees for all spayed and neutered dogs through Sunday, March 3.
For a list of available dogs, visit saccountyshelter.net.
