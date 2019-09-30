TAMPA, Fla. — A touching discovery was made at Tampa International Airport this past weekend.

American Airlines' Stand Up to Cancer plane had a layover at TPA.

On that plane is a decal with more than 22,000 names of people whose lives have been affected by cancer.

The plane wrap campaign took place in July. People could submit names of loved ones to appear on the decal.

American Airlines employee Roelof Viskil recently lost his sister-in-law to the disease. He was able to find her name. In the photo, his finger is pointing at "Doris."

Stand Up To Cancer emailed all donors with information on how to access the American Airlines microsite where they can look up their loved one’s name to view how they are displayed on the plane.

There is also an option to purchase a small model of the airplane.

If you donated to the plane wrap campaign and did not receive an email, please contact Donor Support by clicking here.

