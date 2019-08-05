Editor’s note: The video above was created in 2017.

America’s oldest working nurse, who works at Tacoma General, turned 94 Wednesday.

Florence "SeeSee" Rigney graduated from the Tacoma General School of Nursing in 1946 and has been working at the hospital ever since.

Rigney sets up operating rooms and helps patients prep for surgery.

She says she once tried to retire when she was 67 years old, but that only lasted six months.

The hospital honored her Wednesday with a special celebration.

Happy 94th Birthday, Nurse SeeSee!

PREVIOUS: Tacoma woman, America's oldest working nurse, turns 92

Tacoma General

Tacoma General

Tacoma General