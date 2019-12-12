SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — During a rare event, orphan bear cubs, raccoons, and an injured eagle in South Lake Tahoe got the chance to feast on evidence from a poaching arrest. Wildlife officers form the California Department of Fish and Wildlife delivered a load of illegally poached trout to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.

The fish were seized during an arrest near Antelope Lake, in a remote area of eastern Plumas County.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Lt. Kyle Kroll said a concerned angler called in the with a tip that led to the arrest of 48-year-old Yaroslav Pugach, and the seizure of 54 trout.

"Five trout per day is the limit, so this was significantly over the limit, which led to significant fines — about $5,000," Kroll said. Along with the fines, Pugach was ordered to serve two years probation and his fishing license was revoked.

Poaching evidence is normally disposed of, because it is not considered fit for human consumption. In this case, wildlife officers were able to donate the poached trout to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, which is a state-recognized animal rehabilitation center.

The fish fed three orphan bear cubs, several raccoons, and an eagle at the care center, which recently opened its new location at 1551 Al Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe.

"They help us out throughout the year taking in orphan bear cubs, wounded raptors, and all other kinds of wildlife," Kroll said. "So, we decided what better way to use these poached fish than to feed rehabbed wildlife that are going to be released this spring?"

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has live web cameras so you can watch the animals eat and play. Feeding time normally starts around 9 a.m. (Watch here)

