71 cows rescued from overturned semi in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Rescuers freed 71 cows that were trapped after a cattle truck overturned on Gold Hill Road in Placer County, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the crash to rescue the trapped cattle. When rescuers arrived, they found the cattle truck on its side.

According to a spokesperson for Cal Fire, first responders used “all the tools they had” to cut into the truck – which is heavily compartmentalized by design to keep the animals separated.

Thankfully, around 12:15 p.m., officials reported that all the cows had been freed and released into a nearby pasture. A few of the cows had minor injuries, according to Cal Fire.

The truck driver remained at the scene and was also treated for minor injuries.

The crash caused a small diesel fuel leak that required the attention of a hazmat crew. Gold Hill Road was closed for a few hours while crews rescued the cows and cleaned up the spill.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.