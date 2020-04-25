NEWPORT BEACH, Calif — Editors note: The dolphins in the image above are not the same as those seen in the video.

A pod of dolphins put on a show for a couple of boaters in Newport Beach California Wednesday.

The company Newport Coastal Adventures posted a video on Facebook as one of its boats was flanked by dolphins appearing to glow while they swam in bioluminescence.

According to the company, the bioluminescence has been particularly spectacular as of late.

"The bioluminescence off Newport Beach has been out of this world!" the company wrote on Facebook.

In the video, you can see the dolphins appearing to glow to a point of being translucent as the play in the boats wake.

As for what bioluminescence is? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says it occurs when light is emitted from a bioluminescent organism and is produced chemical reaction produced energy releases.

Its function in animals that produce it is mainly to warm or evade a predator, lure or detect prey and to communicate between the same species.

RELATED: Lions nap on national park road typically full of tourists during COVID-19 closure

RELATED: Yosemite National Park is closed to visitors and now the bears are thriving

RELATED: Sea turtles thriving on empty Florida beach during pandemic

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter