A pod of dolphins appear to glow while swimming in bioluminescence

In the video, you can see the dolphins appearing to glow to a point of being translucent as they play in the boats wake.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif — Editors note: The dolphins in the image above are not the same as those seen in the video.

A pod of dolphins put on a show for a couple of boaters Wednesday in Newport Beach California.

The company Newport Coastal Adventures posted a video on Facebook as one of its boats was flanked by dolphins appearing to glow while they swam in bioluminescence.

According to the company, the bioluminescence has been particularly spectacular as of late.

"The bioluminescence off Newport Beach has been out of this world!" the company wrote on Facebook.

In the video, you can see the dolphins appearing to glow to a point of being translucent as the play in the boats wake.

As for what bioluminescence is? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says it occurs when a bioluminescent organism produces chemical reactions, produced energy releases, causing it to emit light.

Its function, in animals that produce it, is mainly to warn or evade a predator, lure or detect prey and to communicate between the same species.

What other people are reading right now:

