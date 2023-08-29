Sacramento SPCA aiding pets that need to be adopted following recent disasters

"When a disaster happens in Southern California, in Maui, in Northern California we send a message that says how we can best help."

SACRAMENTO, California — When disasters happen in California and other states, people are often forced to leave their pets behind.

That's where animal shelters, like the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) step in. They help with overflow and give these pets a forever home.

"First thing you have to understand is that all these communities if they have a shelter, especially in California, that shelter is already full before the disaster happens," said Kenn Altine, the CEO of Sacramento SPCA.

Altine said shelters must then move the animals that don't have homes. This is to make room for other pets from people who need help with housing.

"When a disaster happens in Southern California, in Maui, in Northern California, we send a message that says how we can best help. Do you need us to send you supplies? Do you need us to send you staff? Because remember shelters are staffed by people in the community," said Altine.

The shelters also take in animals. So far, the organization has taken in three small dogs from Orange County because of Hurricane Hilary.

One of the dogs is named Tuck, and he's one of the rescues from Orange County. The shelter says he's gonna be ready for adoption this Thursday. They're looking for a responsible family who's willing to stay with him for the first few weeks, just so he gets comfortable at his new home.

Sacramento SPCA is expecting the need from Maui or Orange County to be greater in the next few weeks. For now, they are waiting on a few animals from the Maui wildfires, but they expect more animals will be found.

"At the same time, people who were displaced in their homes will be getting housing that may not allow pets," said Altine.

It's a balancing act the shelter faces in the middle of wildfire season, but it is prepared for the challenge.

"We want to make sure we don't overwhelm our own organization and our own resources, because we don't know where that next fire might be. It might be here in Sacramento County, and we need to be ready to respond," said Altine.

Sacramento SPCA advises people to have their pets chipped so they can easily find them in case they are lost in the middle of a disaster.

Anyone interested in supporting the Sacramento SPCA can do so by adopting an animal or by donating time or money. The shelter is also willing to take back a pet, it's not a good fit for you and your family.

