Sutter County deputies seize more than 60 animals in alleged animal cruelty bust

Animals taken away during a seizure warrant raid on Pleasant Grove residents include 39 dogs, 13 horses, 7 cats and 4 exotic birds, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Sutter County Sheriff's detectives hauled off 63 animals from a Pleasant Grove residence on Tuesday, acting on a seizure warrant obtained based on suspected animal cruelty and neglect.

In a combined effort with the Sutter Animal Services Authority and county Code Enforcement, law enforcement took 39 dogs, 13 horses, seven cats and four exotic birds.

The animals allegedly lacked proper shelter, nourishment and veterinary care under the care of 50-year-old Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan and 51-year-old Chad Damon Dunivan.

After the raid, both suspects were arrested for numerous felony charges, including animal abuse.

Both the sheriff's office and the Sutter County Animal Services Authority obtained the warrant after multiple attempts were made to abate the issue, officials said.