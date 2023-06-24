What to do if you see a shark at the beach?

The U.S. leads the world in the number of unproved bites in the world with Florida being the state with the most bites.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shark encounters have been making headlines lately here in Florida, so what should you do if ever spot a shark while out in the water?

Although shark bites are uncommon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says there are some ways to reduce the risk of being bitten or attacked:

Always stay in groups since sharks are more likely to bite a solitary individual.

Do not wander too far from the shore, you don't want to be far from help

Avoid being in the water during darkness or twilight hours when sharks are most active.

Wearing shiny jewelry is discouraged. When light reflects off shiny jewelry, it resembles the sheen of fish scales.

Avoid waters with known discharges or sewage and waters used for any type of fishing-especially if there are signs of baitfishes or feeding activity. Diving seabirds, which frequently feed on baitfishes, are good indicators of such activity.

Use extra caution when the waters are murky.

Remember that sharks see contrast particularly well. Uneven tans and bright-colored clothing may draw a shark's attention.

Refrain from excess splashing, as this may draw a shark's attention.

Be careful when occupying the area between sandbars or near steep drop-offs-these are favorite hangouts for sharks.



In 2022, there were a total of 57 confirmed unproved cases worldwide, according to the Florida Museum. The website says that the U.S. leads the world in the number of unproved bites in the world with Florida being the state with the most bites.

On Monday, beachgoers along Florida's Panhandle at Navarre Beach spotted a shark. A reel posted in the All Things Navarre Beach & Pensacola Beach Facebook group shows a shark swimming close to the shore of the beach while numerous amount of people were in the water.

The shark can be seen swimming right between people on the beach but does not interfere with them. However, the shark still drives panic from beachgoers as people can be heard yelling "Get out of the water" and "Hurry."

Back in late June, a group of fishermen in Everglades National Park were involved in a horrifying attack when a shark latched onto one of the guy's hands.

A video obtained by WPLG-TV in Miami from Michael Russo shows the friend leaning his hand outside the boat as a shark snags him into the water.

"Get him! Get him!" You can then hear another person on the boat yelling before he's back on the boat. According to WSVN-TV, the man was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center. Details on his hand injury or current condition were not immediately released.

Shark Attacks Fisherman in the Florida Everglades... pic.twitter.com/QuhAfW4hyb — Human Nature (@Human101Nature) June 26, 2023