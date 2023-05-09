Flooding due to recent rain had forced a mother skunk to relocate her babies to a non-flooded area, but only one survived the wet and cold journey.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — It was a lucky day for one baby skunk in Biddeford recently.

A call was made to report that a few baby skunks were by the football field in Rotary Park, the Biddeford Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Flooding due to recent rain had forced a mother skunk to relocate her babies to a non-flooded area, but according to police, only one survived the wet and cold journey.

Animal Control Officer Hannah Duell, who deals with both domesticated and wild animals on a daily basis, helped the surviving baby skunk to safety.

"This little stinker was transported to Saco River Wildlife Center for rehabilitation," the Facebook post said.

