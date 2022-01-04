Video: Bears spotted walking through front yard of Redmond home

The bears were spotted on a camera in the Union Hill neighborhood. Some bear species typically emerge from their dens in early April.

REDMOND, Wash — A bear and two cubs were spotted strolling through the front yard of a Redmond home on Friday.

The bears were caught on video on a home camera in the Union Hill neighborhood.

Some bear species typically emerge from their dens in early April, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). When they come out, natural food sources may be scarce, forcing bears to look for other sources of food, including garbage, bird feeders and fruit trees, the department said in a blog from last spring.

Washington state is home to both black bears and grizzly bears, according to WDFW. Because human populations are encroaching on bear habitat, people and humans have a greater chance of encountering each other, according to the department.

Bears usually avoid coming into contact with people, however, some "human habituated" bears have lost their natural wariness of humans, according to the WDFW.

The best way to avoid conflict with bears around your home is to manage garbage, put cans out only shortly before pickup service, choose cans with tight-fitting lids, or keep them in a shed, garage, or a fenced area.

People are also discouraged from leaving food out for bears, which is the cause of over 90% of human-bear conflicts, according to the WDFW.

The department also provided these tips on what to do if you ever come into contact with a bear:

Remain calm. If the bear doesn't notice you're there, move away quietly when the bear isn't looking your way. Keep an eye on the animal as you leave to watch for changes in behavior.

If a bear walks toward you, stand up and wave your hands above your head and speak in a low voice.

If the bear continues toward you, scare it away by clapping your hands and stomping your feet, yelling and staring the bear in the eyes.