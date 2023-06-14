TPA said this is the first time a bear has been caught on its property.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A TSA employee at the Tampa International Airport spotted a Florida black bear along the perimeter of the property late Tuesday.

Luckily for the bear and the safety of those nearby, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission carefully captured the big mammal, TPA said in a news release.

When the employee first saw the bear along the airport's perimeter fence near Hillsborough Avenue, they reported it to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority. That's when TPA and the FWC immediately set up a trap and durable perimeter around the area of vegetation at the north end of the airport to keep the bear contained.

Surveillance was used overnight and an infrared helicopter camera from the Tampa Police Department confirmed the bear was sleeping inside of the perimeter, airport officials say.

Then on Wednesday morning, wildlife officials tried to tranquilize the bear on two occasions but failed. However, they were able to lure the bear into a trap and capture it.

"Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to Airport operations," TPA said in a statement.



FWC has since relocated the bear to a preserve in Central Florida.

TPA says it never had an incident occur of a bear coming onto its property but employees or people in the area should report any wildlife sighting by calling the Airport Operations Center at 813-870-8770.

Bear sightings around this time are actually common, according to the FWC. The big furry buddies tend to be more active at this point of the year, especially younger bears.

Wildlife officials say if you see a bear, make sure to give it space. Feeding bears is also illegal, so do not try to feed one if you encounter them.

Here are some other ways the FWC says you can do to keep yourself and safe from bears:

Secure garbage, pet food, and birdseed

Secure Livestock with electric fencing

Be aware of surroundings and walk dogs on a short leash

If you are having conflicts with bears, contact your local FWC office.