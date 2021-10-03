Placer County Sheriff warns of bears invading homes

Bears ripped through the basement of a home in Kings Beach. Placer County Sheriff is making sure people lock their homes to prevent this.

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be aware of bears after a family tore apart the basement of a Kings Beach home.

According to the sheriff's office, a mama bear and her three cubs took apart the siding of the home and made the basement their temporary home. Fortunately, the homeowners were not home during the bears' stay.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 after they smelled an odor coming from the home. The bears managed to break the gas line, according to the Facebook post from Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife managed to safely remove the mama bear and her cubs from the home.

Placer County Sheriff says that bear activity has increased in the Tahoe basin area due to the warmer weather over the past few weeks.

"This is a friendly reminder to keep your homes, windows, sliding doors, and cars locked at all times, and to make sure no remnants of food or food wrappers are left in areas accessible by bears," the Facebook post reads.

Placer County Sheriff says to make sure garbage cans are in bear-proof containers to make sure the bears don't come rummaging through your things. Bears can smell food up to 20 miles away.

They also say to "be bear aware!"