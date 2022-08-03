Big Bear Eagles welcome new chick

Jackie and Shadow, two eagles who have been nesting in the Big Bear area for over five years have recently had a chick hatch.

BIG BEAR, Calif. — Since 2015, the organization Friends of Big Bear Valley has been broadcasting from their 24-hour webcam atop a tree just off the lake. Much to the delight of the literally thousands of people watching live on Youtube all over the world, the cam has been capturing the intimate, real-life drama of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow.

January is usually the time when eagles lay eggs. This time last year, we covered a story on how Jackie had laid two. Unfortunately, ravens got to them and the couple was left without raising chicks for a year.

But this winter, two eggs were laid. And in early March a new chick was hatched in the nest.

"It's adorable," says Sandy Steers the executive director at the Friends of Big Bear Valley "It's been really spoiled. This one has gotten nine feedings so far so it's not lacking for any food or care."

Steers, like the thousands that have been eagerly watching online, is over the moon with the new chick.

"They're so diligent as parents and they're so caring," she says "To see them not be able to make it happen was so very sad. Now everybody's thrilled."

The second egg which was laid three days after the first, has still not hatched and could happen at any moment.

But for Jackie, Shadow their work is not done. It takes 10-12 weeks for the chick to spread it’s wings and fly and until then it will need a steady supply of fish and warmth from a parent. The webcam, giving thousands over the world an up-close view of nature they normally wouldn’t get.