Bradshaw Animal Shelter hosts Adopt-a-thon, waives dog adoption fees

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Meet your match at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter!

The animal shelter held the event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday to get some of their dogs, cats and rabbit new fur-ever homes! The shelter waved all adoption fees for dogs due to their high volume.

The shelter is housing about 200 dogs in recent months, including animals who found their way there during the onslaught of storms in January.

There are dozens of furry friends you can adopt from this event, including the happy, easy-going senior pup, Rose.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, a microchip, up-to-date vaccinations and a one year license for Sacramento County residents.

Check out the full list of animals available for adoption HERE.