SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bradshaw Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees for some of their animals for three days, or what they are calling their "Memorial Weekend Adoption Special!"

The shelter says they currently have more than 200 dogs and nearly 170 cats waiting to be adopted. The fees will be waived for altered adult dogs and cats only.

The special will begin Thursday, May 23 and run until Sunday, May 26. The shelter hopes the special will help you "find your fur-bestie and family member!"

RELATED: Stockton officers rescue ducklings from 6-foot storm drain

RELATED: How to have a 'doggy date' with a Front Street Animal Shelter pet

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Road in Sacramento. They are open from 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Friday and Noon until 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the Sac County Shelter website or call the shelter at (916) 368-7387.

WATCH MORE: Front Street Animal Shelter offering 'doggy dates' to the public

Front Street Animal Shelter is launching a new program called a Doggie Day Out. You can take a shelter dog out for an adventure, like a coffee date, some shopping, or to the park. They hope the program leads to more adoptions.