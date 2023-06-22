Buffalo Zoo welcomes 4 lion cubs

Earlier this month, four lion cubs were welcomed by parents Lusaka and Tiberius.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo's lion pride has grown by four!

The zoo is welcoming its new Fab Four, lion cubs born to mother Luska and father Tiberius on June 2 and 3.

In the days leading up to Luska's labor, the zoo's team watched her closely and saw on remote cameras when she went into labor.

Three of the four cubs were born late June 2 and one was born on June 3. Having cubs over the course of a few hours is normal for lions, according to the zoo.

All of the cubs are nursing and show signs of good health.

The zoo's veterinary team was able to get their first look at the cubs last week. Each of them weighed around seven pounds. There appear to be two female and two male cubs. They have not been named yet.

The cubs will remain behind the scenes for more bonding a nursing time with mom.

Luska and Tiberius we paired at the suggestion of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Species Survival Plan (SSP) for African Lions, which work to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population.

It is the pairs third litter. Their first in 2016 had three cubs that have since gone on to other zoos. The second litter had two cubs, Zahra and Khari, who can still be seen at the Buffalo Zoo.

For updates about the cubs, be sure to watch the Buffalo Zoo's social media pages.