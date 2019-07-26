NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A burglary suspect attacked a police K9 with the Adams County Sheriff's Office, and the K9 responded by biting the suspect in the leg, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office and two K9s named Tigger and Kevlar were called to assist Northglenn police officers with a burglary-in-progress on Thursday.

When Tigger arrived, deputies made several announcements to the suspects urging them to surrender, the post says.

One of the three suspects came out willingly, but the others stayed inside, according to the Facebook post.

Tigger was sent inside the business to do a search and located a suspect hiding in a bathroom with a locked door. As Tigger was alerting to the bathroom door, deputies made additional announcements urging the suspect to surrender.

The bathroom door was eventually opened and Tigger engaged the suspect, the Sheriff's Office said. The suspect grabbed Tigger by the throat and attempted to choke him, but Tigger managed to get out of his grip, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Tigger then bit the suspect on the leg which resulted in immediate compliance. the Sheriff's Office said.

The third suspect also refused to surrender and was eventually located and apprehended by Tigger, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found a firearm in one of the hiding spaces of the suspects.

Tigger, by the way, is a recent graduate of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Academy.

