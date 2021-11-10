Drivers crashing into wildlife potentially costs California $2 billion, UC Davis study says

Mountain lions and black bears are especially vulnerable to being hit by a car because they often cross highways, according to the Road Ecology Center at UC Davis.

DAVIS, Calif. — People crashing into wildlife has cost California up to $2 billion, according to an annual report by the Road Ecology Center at UC Davis.

Bighorn sheep, deer, bears, squirrels, birds and lizards are some of the animals that are killed on California's roadways, according to the UC Davis study.

Mountain lions and black bears are especially vulnerable to being hit by a car because they often cross highways as they continue to lose places to live. While it's reported there were 300 mountain lions and 557 black bears killed on roads from 2016 to 2020, the number could be higher because drivers are not required to report that they hit those animals.

The study names I-280 as the "Deadliest Highway in California" for the high number of wildlife hit and killed by vehicles. For the Sacramento and Placerville area, I-80, U.S. 50 and SR 49 in the Sierra Nevada foothills are considered hot spots as well.

SB-1 provided transportation agencies with an increase of more than $5 billion a year in an effort to protect both drivers and the environment. The study's author also hopes there will be more legislation that improves infrastructure to allow for wildlife passage.

The study's author also suggests that improvements be paid through transportation funds to help prevent local extinctions and restore wildlife populations.

To read the full report, click HERE.

