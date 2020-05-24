WATCH: Catfish caught on camera 'walking' over gators

Now, you're probably thinking: What in the world is a walking catfish?

Walking catfish: two words you probably never thought you'd hear together, but this is Florida, and hundreds -- if not more -- were caught on camera "walking" across three alligators at one Southwest Florida sanctuary.

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary staff members captured the "unbelievable" video on its nearly 13,000-acre property. According to the sanctuary, the video captures what happens when Florida hits its peak dry season.

"At the peak of our dry season, fish and fish-eating predators are concentrated in the deepest remaining wetland depressions. The depression in this video did end up drying, but not before this amazing scene where alligators can be seen wallowing in a pool of invasive Walking Catfish," it wrote on Facebook.

The limited space forcing the gators to wallow in a pool of invasive walking catfish as the masses wiggled and used the gators' backs to cross into new territory in the depression.

Here's what you need to know, according to the Florida Museum:

They can walk on land using their fins to stay upright and wriggling like a snake

They were introduced to Florida by humans in the 1960s

They “thrive” in the Florida climate

They have a slippery mucus that covers their skin making them hard to handle

