x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Animals

Sea turtle gets tumor the size of a basketball removed

The tumor weighed 14.2 pounds.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Loggerhead sea turtle Caretta caretta, swimming toward photographer through clear turquoise tropical water

MARATHON, Fla. — Just call him "Chomper" the trooper.

A brave loggerhead turtle was rescued in Duck Key by The Turtle Hospital, after he tried to bite the boat -- fitting right?

The staff at the hospital say Chomper had the largest tumor they'd ever seen. It was larger than a basketball and it weighed 14.2 lbs. 

He recently underwent surgery.

The hospital says, "Chomper has to feel a lot lighter." 

It looks like he'll be moving a lot better from now on.

"There are 7 species of sea turtles throughout the entire world. Five of the seven are found in Florida: Green, Loggerhead, Leatherback, Hawksbill, and Kemp’s Ridley," according to the hospital.
The Turtle Hospital
The Turtle Hospital added a new photo.
Facebook
The Turtle Hospital

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter