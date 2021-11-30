Coyotes are likely killing animals in Citrus Heights, police say

Citrus Heights police said they are aware of social media posts in some groups that dead animals are being found.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Coyotes are probably killing animals in Citrus Heights, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department's Facebook post.

Police said they are aware of social media posts in some groups that dead animals are being found. It's not clear if the animals are pets, where they're being found or why police believe the blame falls on coyotes.

ABC10 reached out to the Citrus Heights Police Department for more information but has not heard back as of publication.

The Citrus Heights Police Department provided tips of what people could do to live with wildlife:

Bring pets in at night

Do not leave pet food outside

Secure trash cans

Never feed wildlife

Install motion lighting

Avoid using bird feeders

Trim shrubbery, clean up green waste to reduce hiding places

Report dead or injured animals/pets to animal services

For more information on wildlife, click here.