CUTE VIDEO ALERT: Panda clings to zookeeper's leg at South Korea zoo

In the video, you see the zookeeper weigh little Fu Bao, then pull her off the scale and reset it. He then stands up and puts Fu Bao down on the floor, only she doesn’t want to be put down. She wraps both front legs around her zookeeper’s leg, hanging on even as he tries to walk away with the scale. The zookeeper bends down and untangles his leg from Fu Bao’s grip, and you see her try to grab him once again before she gives up and rolls over. Later in the video, you see Fu Bao snoozing on her back near her mother, Ai Bao. There are also some shots Fu Bao climbing trees and playing with a wooden rocking horse.