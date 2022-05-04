Dallas, Fort Worth zoos removing African penguins, flamingos, other birds amid threat of avian flu

The Dallas Zoo stated that the Forest Aviary and Birds Landing will be closed to the public.

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo announced Monday it is removing African penguins, flamingos and other bird species from their public-facing habitats after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in Texas within 100 miles of the zoo.

The zoo also stated that the Forest Aviary and Birds Landing will be closed to the public.

"As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the Zoo is following recommendations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus among birds," the zoo said in a statement.

"Human infection with avian influenza viruses are very rare, and no cases of human infection with the current strain in the United States have been reported. Our expert team of veterinarians and zoologists will be monitoring HPAI very closely and will follow protocols accordingly."

Here is the announcement from the zoo from its Facebook page:

On the other side of the Metroplex, the Fort Worth Zoo is also taking similar precautions with its birds due to the 100-mile proximity of the avian flu cases.

"We are taking similar precautions here at the Fort Worth Zoo. Our veterinarians and animal curators have been following this closely and there is a preparedness plan in place. Because HPAI was confirmed within 100 miles, we are making changes to minimize the risk of infection to our birds," the zoo said in a statement to WFAA.