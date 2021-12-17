Disney World welcomes its 13th white rhino to the family

The calf is the third white rhino born at Animal Kingdom in the past 13 months.

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Editor's note: The white rhino in the thumbnail is not the one mentioned in the story below.

This holiday season, Walt Disney World says it's celebrating the greatest gift of all, the successful birth of a white rhino at its Animal Kingdom theme park.

Disney World says its white rhino Lola delivered a healthy female calf in November and the two are now eagerly awaiting their introduction to the theme park's savanna.

Lola's calf is the 13th white rhino born at Disney World and the third white rhino born at Animal Kingdom in the past 13 months, according to the company.

The rhino population has continued to dwindle across the globe with poachers hunting the animals for their horns.