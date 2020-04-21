Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco

On Monday, the dog named Jackson was found 370 miles away in Southern California.

SAN FRANCISCO — Four months after a distraught San Francisco woman hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog, the blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd has been found.

On Monday, the dog named Jackson was found 370 miles away in Southern California.

Emilie Talermo said Tuesday she received a call from an animal shelter in Palmdale telling her someone had just dropped off a dog and a scan of its microchip turned up her phone number.

Talermo was unable to drive down, but the San Francisco detective assigned to the case offered to go and bring Jackson home.

The two were reunited Tuesday.

