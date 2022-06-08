Dog that defended California owner from mountain lion dies

dog suffered skull fractures and other injuries while fighting the cougar and had been recovering at home after treatment by a veterinary clinic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVIS, Calif. — A dog credited with defending her owner from a mountain lion attack last month in Northern California unexpectedly died Wednesday.

Eva, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois, began having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.

The dog was taken to the animal hospital at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, but her condition deteriorated.

"She just never woke up," Wilson told the newspaper.

In mid-May, Wilson, 24, was walking along the Trinity River with Eva a few yards ahead when a mountain lion lunged and scratched Wilson.

"I yelled 'Eva!' and she came running," Wilson said in a subsequent interview. "And she hit that cat really hard."

Eva and the mountain lion fought briefly until the cougar clamped its jaws on Eva's head. Wilson and another woman beat the lion and finally got it to flee by using pepper spray.

Eva suffered skull fractures and other injuries. She was released from a veterinary clinic several days later.

On Wednesday, Wilson updated a GoFundMe page she had started to raise money for the vet bills.

"We said goodbye," she wrote. "We love you Eva. You're my whole world."

WATCH ALSO: