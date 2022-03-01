March Meowness | Voting is open for San Diego Humane Society’s 3rd annual photo contest!

To celebrate the return of buzzer-beaters and bracket busters, San Diego Humane Society is holding its very own championship.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — March Meowness is back! When the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament was canceled in 2020, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) hosted its first-ever March Meowness Tournament — and now this fiercely cute competition is ready to hit the court again.

To celebrate the return of buzzer-beaters and bracket busters, SDHS is holding its very own championship in 2022 — though the players will be furry, feathered and maybe even scaly!

Voting has begun in San Diego Humane Society’s March Meowness contest with the top 32 entrants! The 1,427 entries this year are the most ever!

The finalists include 18 canine, 9 feline and 5 “other” types of animals. The top 16 seeds were based on receiving the top votes. Seeds 17-32 were chosen by the San Diego Humane Society staff.

The San Diego Humane Society says this is the most votes they've ever received. On March 23, when the Sweet Sixteen was announced there were 4,352 votes cast for a favorite pet photo.

The Sweet sixteen includes five felines, 8 dogs, a pair of horses, a guinea pig and chinchilla.

Voting is open to the public throughout the tournament and determines which pets advance to the next round. To increase their chances of winning, contestants may encourage friends and family to vote by sharing a link to their pet’s entry. All voting is free, with a limit of one vote per person per day.

Contestants will move forward in head-to-head matchups in the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and championship round. The winner will be announced on April 5.

Prizes:

1st place: $250 Target Gift Card

2nd place: $150 Petco Gift Card

3rd place: $100 Visa Gift Card

4th place: $75 Petco Gift Card

For more information, please visit sdhumane.org.