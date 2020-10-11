Florida firefighters rescue 2 alpacas and 3 goats during flooding brought by Eta

It was an unusual call for the Davie Fire Rescue Department

DAVIE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Eta hit South Florida on Monday and brought heavy rain to the area. Many areas around Davie, Florida, experienced flooding.

The Davie Fire Department, which is located southwest of Fort Lauderdale, says they received a call about a few animals trapped in the barn during the storm.

They sent out Engine 68, to handle the rescue.

When the crew got out there, they found that the animals that they were going to save included two alpacas and three goats.

The fire department shared pictures on Facebook of their rescue.

They ended their post by reminding people to be safe because Tropical Storm Eta brings more rain to the state of Florida.

As of Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay is no longer in the cone of uncertainty for Eta.

