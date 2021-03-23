Florida tree frog wins 2021 Cadbury Bunny tryouts

Betty's charm captured the hearts of chocolate lovers everywhere.

One Florida tree frog will get to put her hopping skills to the test. Betty the Australian White's tree frog from Stuart is the winner of the 2021 Cadbury Bunny tryouts!

The new "spokesbunny" is making history as the smallest, first amphibian and first female winner of the competition. Not only will Betty get to star in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial this spring, she'll also receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2021 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is 🥁... Betty! pic.twitter.com/KiReW54Ahm — Cadbury USA (@CadburyUSA) March 23, 2021

"Betty's been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" Kaitlyn V., Betty's owner, said.

In her free time, Betty enjoys snacking, bathing in her favorite bowl, and hanging out with her fellow frog friends.

Betty may have been born less than a year ago, but that didn't stop her from rocking her bunny ears all the way to the top. She beat out stiff competition including, Logan, a dog from Indiana, and Sheldon, a miniature donkey from Pennsylvania.

Cadbury says 2021 was a record year for tryouts with more than 12,000 entries and nearly 30,000 votes nationwide. The chocolate company will donate $15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Check out Betty's commercial debut below.