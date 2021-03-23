Florida tree frog wins 2021 Cadbury Bunny tryouts

One Florida tree frog will get to put her hopping skills to the test. Betty the Australian White's tree frog from Stuart is the winner of the 2021 Cadbury Bunny tryouts!
The new "spokesbunny" is making history as the smallest, first amphibian and first female winner of the competition. Not only will Betty get to star in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial this spring, she'll also receive a $5,000 cash prize.
"Betty's been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" Kaitlyn V., Betty's owner, said.
In her free time, Betty enjoys snacking, bathing in her favorite bowl, and hanging out with her fellow frog friends.
Betty may have been born less than a year ago, but that didn't stop her from rocking her bunny ears all the way to the top. She beat out stiff competition including, Logan, a dog from Indiana, and Sheldon, a miniature donkey from Pennsylvania.
Cadbury says 2021 was a record year for tryouts with more than 12,000 entries and nearly 30,000 votes nationwide. The chocolate company will donate $15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Check out Betty's commercial debut below.
- At least 10 killed, including officer, in Colorado grocery store shooting
- Vaccine site at Tampa Greyhound Track will keep offering first doses, for now
- 'Didn't surprise me he was the first one there': What we know about fallen Boulder Officer Eric Talley
- US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial
- 'I'm pissed': Sheriff Judd says 3 deputies resign, face felony charges related to evidence tampering
- You can now track the status of your third stimulus check
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter