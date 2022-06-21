Hampton University uses trained dogs to remove Canadian Geese from campus

The business, Flyaway Geese, uses working Border Collies to "humanely convince" geese to leave the college campus.

HAMPTON, Va. — A small wildlife business is helping Hampton University fight a 40-year battle with a certain nuisance: Canadian Geese.

According to Flyaway Geese, before they were contracted by the university three years ago, the geese had taken over the campus. The geese were allegedly attacking students, destroying landscaping, and covering the ground in feces.

"Before Flyaway Geese was contracted three years ago, the geese had won this battle over and over again, taking over the sidewalks; now very seldomly does the campus see Canada Geese at all," the company said.