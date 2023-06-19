Beloved lemur 'Frank' at Micke Grove Zoo dies from cancer

The ring-trailed lemur had been at the zoo since 1996.

LODI, Calif. — A zoo in Lodi had to say goodbye to a beloved ring-tailed Lemur named Frank.

Frank had been a resident at the Micke Grove Zoo since 1996. He died from cancer at the age of 29 last week.

The lemur arrived to the zoo with his father and half-brother "Dean" and quickly became a favorite among visitors and staff.

“Frank loved nothing better than to try to start something with his brother or the red ruffed lemurs,” said zoo manager Trish Jackman. “They had a true sibling relationship filled with teasing, squabbling and lots of time just enjoying one another.”

Frank was known for being mischievous, but his gentle side also showed as well. He and his brother were separated due to medical treatments, but he would always hug and groom his brother upon returning.

Frank's brother Dean is still on exhibit at the zoo.

