Galt 'big game' hunter charged with smuggling rare Pakistani sheep into U.S.

According to U.S. Attorney's officials, 49-year-old Galt resident Jason Keith Bruce paid $50,000 to hunt and kill an endangered Ladakh urial.

GALT, Calif. — A Galt hunter who paid a Pakistan "hunting outfitter" $50,000 to kill an endangered sheep in the country was charged with criminal conspiracy for planning to take the sheep carcass back to the U.S., according to officials.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 49-year-old Jason Keith Bruce flew into SFO March 29, 2018 with eight trophies in his luggage, including the endangered Ladakh urial.

A trophy is considered a souvenir from the game hunters' expedition — it could be any part of the animal's body. Trophies can also be sold to collectors.

Fish and Wildlife Department agents were called to the airport by law enforcement and all of Bruce's trophies were seized.

U.S. Attorney's officials said they discovered Bruce planned the smuggling operation with 43-year-old Pakistani resident Pir Danish. They say he ran a hunting outfitter business and advised Bruce how to bring his trophies back into the U.S. without detection.

Officials said Danish told Bruce that a recent survey had shown a local population of only 180 animals

"Further investigation revealed that, between 2013 and 2018, at least 25 hunters who had hunted with Danish's company presented forged documents to import at least 97 hunting trophies into the United States," said law enforcement officials.

Officers arrested Bruce Friday, though law enforcement officials made no mention of Danish's current status.

Bruce faces a maximum concurrent sentence of 26 years in prison and up to $550,000 in fines if convicted on all charges — which include: criminal conspiracy, smuggling and violating the Endangered Species Act.

