They may not be chowing down on turkey, but the animals got some tasty treats.

ATLANTA — Humans aren't the only ones enjoying a feast this Thanksgiving!

All the critters at the Georgia Aquarium, from the beluga whales to the eels, and even the otters got some special snacks this morning.

The aquarium posted a munchy montage of several of the animals enjoying the day's festivities on its Twitter page.

We hope everyone enjoys their feasts today! All of our animals definitely are. Enjoy their munchy montage! (We are open Thanksgiving Day 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) pic.twitter.com/EbZ5SBifY2 — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) November 25, 2021