Researchers find 3,541-pound great white shark off the coast of Nova Scotia

OCEARCH found the 17-foot-2-inch-long shark earlier this month and says she's the biggest one it has ever found.

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada — Marine biologists called her the "queen of the ocean" when they found her.

They were talking about a 3,541-pound great white shark they named Nukumi.

OCEARCH found the 17-foot-2-inch-long shark off the coast of Nova Scotia earlier this October. In a video posted to Facebook, OCEARCH expedition leader Chris Fischer says the great white is probably around 50 years old.

Researchers said Nukumi after a legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi'kmaq people who have deep roots in the area where she was found.

OCEARCH said in a post that Nukumi was the biggest shark it has sampled in its Northwest Atlantic white shark study.

You can track Nukumi and other sharks that are part of OCEARCH's research here.

Meet 3,541 pd mature female #whiteshark Nukumi. Named for the legendary wise grandmother figure of the Mi’kmaq people. With new data collected, this matriarch will share her wisdom with us and guard our ocean’s eco-system for years to come. #FactsOverFear #ExpeditionNovaScotia pic.twitter.com/LurcDBZlRR — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 2, 2020

