Report: Invasive tegu lizards are migrating through Florida

Tegus are reported to live in 35 counties across the state, including the entirety of the Tampa Bay area.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida has often been seen as a runaway train when it comes to invasive reptiles and amphibians, with little being done to control their spread.

One reptile, in particular, has slowly been making its presence known all throughout the state.

A new report, co-authored by the University of Florida, details the decade-long growth and spread of the Argentine black and white tegu lizards throughout the state.

The lizards, which typically feed on the eggs of South Florida's native wildlife, have always been known to inhabit southern Miami-Dade County. But, research is showing they're on the move.

Tegus are reported to live in 35 counties across the state, including the entirety of the Tampa Bay area. In fact, according to the report, there is now an established population of tegu lizards in Hillsborough County.

However, that migration doesn't end in Florida. Researchers say tegus have likely already been established in several counties in Georgia. According to the report, the lizards have proven to survive winter in "semi-natural" enclosures in Alabama which leads to the prediction for a potential tegu expansion across north Florida.

Without any intervention, researchers say irreversible damage could be done to the biological diversity and ecological integrity of the Everglades.

UF says it partnered with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the United States Geological Survey, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service and the South Florida Water Management District to develop a plan to reduce the tegu population.

That plan includes: