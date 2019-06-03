A wondrous sight for many turned into a rough day for a wayward duck at the Lake Berryessa Glory Hole.

A Mar. 4 social media post from Tori Fowler shows the Lake Berryessa Glory Hole in operation. Known formally as the Morning Glory Spillway, the mesmerizing scene only happens when the dam reaches capacity and produces a funnel-shaped outlet that allows water to bypass the dam.

However, a wayward duck ventures into the video and coasts nearer and nearer to the center of the Lake Berryessa Glory Hole.

Subverting any expectations of a possible escape, the duck gets sucked down into the funnel. The video ends not long after, begging the question as to what happened to the duck.

According to Fowler, the duck made it out on the other side. However, according to the San Francisco Gate, Brionna Ruff, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation- which owns the spillway-, said that there is no way for someone to be able to tell if the duck survived from the video and that it's possible that the duck was didn't make it.

