U.S. Senators reintroduce bill to delist the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly from endangered species list

Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo were part of the group that reintroduced the bill.

IDAHO, USA — On Thursday, Feb.16, Idaho Republican Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, along with Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.), reintroduced the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2023.

The bill would move the management of the grizzles that are in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to state wildlife scientists and take the bears off of the endangered species list.

"Grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have hit all recovery targets due to the hard work of states like Idaho. In fact, all of Idaho's grizzly bear populations have made substantial recoveries. Increasing populations and human encounters make it abundantly clear grizzlies in our state do not belong on the endangered species list. The Grizzly Bear State Management Act is an important step in delisting grizzlies in part of Idaho, but it is time for full delisting for all grizzlies within the state," Sen. Risch said.

According to a press release from Sen. Risch, after reviewing petitions from Montana and Wyoming, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided to look at grizzly populations in those states and decide if they may be removed from the endangered species list. Idaho had a similar petition that was not reviewed.

In November of 2022, Idaho's Delegation sent a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Director Martha Williams and asked for a response to the petition asking to delist the bears. According to the release, the agency didn't review the petition in the allotted time frame and did not respond.

"Idaho's local wildlife managers are best suited to responsibly manage grizzly bear populations while simultaneously addressing the needs of the landscape and local communities," Sen Crapo said.

According to the release, both of the Idaho Senators want to remove all grizzly bears in Idaho off of the endangered species list.

