LODI, Calif. — When five-year-old cat Revolution had an issue with his ear, it meant a trip to the vet, but, in Lodi, that might not always be the case.

Madeline Means, Revolution's owner, said her cat had an issue with his ear and had to go the vet.

"He's actually really healthy. He had an ear infection going on, but he got that taken care of with their help," Means said.

However, Dr. Hayden Webster says the coronavirus issue got his practice more motivated to get set up with an app called TeleVet.

"We can see clients without them having to put themselves at risk by necessarily traveling into the hospital," said Dr. Webster.

Once you download the app, you fill in your information and you answer some basic questions.

"We get a ping on our cell phones, either doctor or nurses, and, we decide who's going to take the consultation. And then, we contact that client directly through the app," said Webster.

The consultation is $35, and a follow-up is $20.

Webster says, if a pet owner has to come in, they will get a "discounted exam in the hospital depending on what is needed."

Revolution and his owner have yet to be part of the new remote TeleVet app. Right now, it's just for current clients and follow-up's.

Even if Means isn't using the app now, she recognizes that it could its uses.

"Even when this is all over, it [the app] probably will make some things a little more accessible you can't make it or something," said Means.

Dr. Webster says there are no confirmed cases of companion animals like cats or dogs contracting the coronavirus from people.

However, he says the virus particles can be present on pets, just like on other surfaces, so be sure to wash your hands and disinfect when holding or petting them.

Check with your veterinarian to see if their office uses the TeleVet app.

