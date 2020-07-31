Loomis fawn rescue farm provides care to 200+ fawns per year

Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue depends on donations and volunteers to care for hundreds of fawns each year.

LOOMIS, Calif. — Every year there are hundreds of fawns that are neglected or abandoned in the wild. And that’s why places like Kindred Spirit Farms exist.

The Loomis fawn rehabilitation center takes in these little creatures and provides the care that they need. The farm is managed and run by Diane Nicholas, who's also an interior designer.

“We get babies in that are less than 24 hours old. They would never make it out in the wild," explained Nicholas. "We provide all the nourishment so they can grow, and survive, and then be released in the wild."

Nicholas' day usually starts in the wee hours of the morning, when she has to bottle feed the fawns at the break of dawn. Currently, she has approximately 60 fawns on the premises that she's caring for. She has a number of volunteers who help out with the daily responsibilities of caring for so many fawns.

The farm is located on a 5-acre lot which gives the animals plenty of room to run around. The center takes in fawns with all kinds of conditions, whether injured, orphaned, or in bad health.

Nicholas rehabilitates the fawns and after 8-11 months they're ready to be released into the wild.

"To see them come through that, and then to be released in the wild there’s nothing better," said Nicholas. "We always have tears in our eyes those days.”

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, click here to visit the website.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter