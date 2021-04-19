Loose llama lassoed off Highway 49 in Tuolumne County

There were no reports of any serious traffic tie-ups, nor were there any spitting or biting incidents while the animal was being wrangled.

SONORA, Calif. — A runaway llama caused a little drama on State Route 49 in Tuolumne County on Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Sonora branch, the wandering pack animal was corralled with the help of a neighbor who had some knowledge of the animals.

The llama was safely escorted off the highway and into a fenced area to keep it from getting out again. There were no reports of any serious traffic tie-ups, nor were there any spitting or biting incidents while the animal was being wrangled.

In the meantime, Tuolumne County Animal Control is looking to reunite it with its owner.

Anyone who might recognize the llama, or who knows of someone missing there’s, is asked to call 209-694-2730.

