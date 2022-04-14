He's back! A wallaby missing at the Memphis Zoo has been found

The Zoo said the wallaby went missing after flash flooding in the KangaZoo exhibit Wednesday, but has since been found by Rainbow Lake at the Zoo.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo said Friday a wallaby that went missing during Wednesday’s storms has been found safe.

Zoo officials said there was flash flooding Wednesday in the KangaZoo exhibit and Lick Creek that runs around the exhibit overflowed. They said staff started evacuating the animals and relocating them to the animal hospital, but one wallaby was missing. Friday, zoo officials said the missing wallaby is named Honeybunch.

The zoo said zookeepers spotted the new wallaby tracks Friday morning, which led them to him in a service yard near Rainbow Lake on zoo property.

"The more time went by, the kind of less hopeful we became. And so, then, this morning when we saw tracks and found the animal, everyone was just so excited. So truly, kind of an emotional rollercoaster, but it couldn't have ended better, excellent news, especially for this weekend," said Matt Thompson, Executive Vice President of the Memphis Zoo.

They said Honeybunch is back with his group at the hospital under observation and will be examined by the senior veterinarian before all the animals are returned to their exhibit.

