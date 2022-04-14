Authorities investigating after dolphin impaled in the head found dead on Fort Myers Beach

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are looking for anyone with information about a dead dolphin found impaled in the head on Fort Myers Beach to come forward.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) law enforcement officials say a necropsy — aka a non-human autopsy — revealed the bottlenose dolphin was impaled in the head with a spear-like object while still alive.

A report of the deceased marine mammal was first received by NOAA on March 24. According to a press release, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered the animal.

"Further examination indicated the wound, above the right eye, was inflicted before the animal died. The dolphin was an adult lactating female. The animal appeared to have died from the trauma, which occurred at or near the time of death," NOAA wrote.

NOAA law enforcement officials add that it is suspected that the dolphin was impaled while in a "begging position," which is not a natural behavior for the animal. NOAA says the position is frequently associated with illegal feeding.

"People can help prevent future harm to wild dolphins by not feeding or attempting to feed them. Dolphins fed by people learn to associate people, boats, and fishing gear with food, which puts dolphins and people in harmful situations," NOAA wrote.

Since 2002, at least 27 dolphins have been stranded with evidence of being impaled or shot by guns and arrows, according to NOAA.

It notes that harassing, harming, killing, or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The act is punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.