Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

SAN FRANCISCO — The oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday, June 5, at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. He was 63.
The chimpanzee, named Cobby, had been a hand-reared performing chimpanzee before he was brought to the San Francisco Zoo in the 1960s. Although the chimpanzee’s cause of death had not been determined, the animal had recently been ill and zoo officials believe old age was a factor.
In a series of tweets, the San Francisco Zoo said Cobby "enjoyed resting on the various platforms, snacking on his favorite foods, climbing up high, & interacting w/ his keepers."
The zoo said the average life expectancy of chimpanzees living in the wild is 33 years, while it is between 50 and 60 years under human care.
Cobby isn't the only elderly chimpanzee to recently pass away.
The Sacramento Zoo announced on June 1, the passing of Joey, a male chimpanzee, passed away on Sunday, May 30. He was 57 years old. Joey and Cobby were two of the oldest chimpanzees cared for by the Association of Zoo & Aquarium (AZA) professionals.
READ MORE ANIMAL STORIES FROM ABC10:
- Sacramento Zoo's oldest mammal, a male chimp, passes away
- Teen shoves bear, saving family dogs in California backyard
- Can you teach your dog to talk?
- Viral video shows massive shark circling boat in Atlantic Ocean
- Giant tortoise babies believed to be born for the first time outside of the Aldabra Atoll
- Incredible video shows orca leaping into the air in Gulf of California
- Happy Birthday, Henry! Oldest captive rhino celebrates turning 40 at wildlife rescue
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10
This Lake Berryessa boat rental place has rebuilt the business after the 2020 wildfires